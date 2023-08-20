World Cup: HCA informs BCCI of security challenges for back-to-back games

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has conveyed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) its concerns about the challenges in security arrangements for consecutive matches in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 . The two games, New Zealand vs Netherlands (October 9) and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (October 10), are scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Reports surfaced on Saturday that the HCA informed the BCCI of the Hyderabad Police's logistical challenges in handling security arrangements for matches on back-to-back days.

The issue stems from the original schedule released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Men's ODI World Cup 2023, where the New Zealand vs Netherlands game was to be played on October 9. However, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match, initially scheduled for October 12, was rescheduled to October 10.

The ICC and BCCI altered the schedule of nine games, including the marquee clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, moving it from October 15 to October 14. The change meant that if Pakistan played on October 12, they would not have had enough rest before heading to Ahmedabad to face India. Consequently, the Men in Green's match against Sri Lanka was moved back.

According to ESPNCrinfo, the BCCI has acknowledged the concern and told the HCA that it will examine the issue and respond in due course.

The tickets for the World Cup are set to go on sale on August 25, marking the beginning of a seven-phase ticket sale process. It is highly unlikely that the BCCI will request the ICC to tweak the schedule again. The HCA is currently under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed administrator.

The World Cup is due to commence on October 5, with defending champions England taking on last edition's runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.