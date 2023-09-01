World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

The ticket sales for India's 2023 ICC World Cup matches in Dharamsala, Mumbai and Lucknow will go live today at 8 PM IST. The fans can buy tickets for India vs England, India vs New Zealand and India vs Sri Lanka matches available on the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Here's how to buy the tickets:

Step 1: Visit ICC's official website for ticket sales: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Step 2: The official website will redirect to the official World Cup ticketing partner - BookMyShow

Step 3: The users then have options to buy tickets for India vs New Zealand (Dharamsala), India vs England (Lucknow) and India vs Sri Lanka (Mumbai).



Step 4: Fans can tap on the card mentioned above, then they can tap on the 'Book' option on Right Hand Side to book the tickets

Note: According to ICC, the fans can be put in queue due to high demand.



ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India full schedule, match timings and venue



Date Match Details Venue Time Oct 08, Sun India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM Oct 11, Wed India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM Oct 14, Sat India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM Oct 19, Thu India vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 2:00 PM Oct 22, Sun India vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2:00 PM Oct 29, Sun India vs England Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM Nov 02, Thu India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM Nov 05, Sun India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM Nov 12, Sun India vs Netherlands M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM

What is the ticket price of the India vs England World Cup match in Lucknow?

The tickets for the IND vs ENG World Cup match will be available from Rs 1500 onwards.

What is the ticket price for the India vs New Zealand World Cup match in Dharamsala?

The tickets for the IND vs NZ World Cup match will be available from Rs 1500 onwards.

What is the ticket price of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in Mumbai?

The tickets for the IND vs SL World Cup match will be available from Rs 1500 onwards.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across ten venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

Other than Ahmedabad and Chennai venues are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.