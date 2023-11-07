The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game on Monday in New Delhi had no significance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal race, given both teams are already out of the reckoning. But Angelo Mathews' given timed-out triggered a huge controversy.





The Timed-out row didn't die after the match as Mathews came to address the press. In a fiery press conference, the veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder stoked yet another controversy by questioning the umpire's decision, saying two minutes had not elapsed.

"You all play to win. And if it's within the rule, it's fine. But the rule clearly says, in my incident today, within two minutes, I was there. We have video evidence. We will put out a statement later on. We have video evidence footage; everything was looked at. I'm not just coming and saying things here. I'm talking with proof," Mathews said in the post-match press conference.





"So, we have the video evidence where from the time the catch was taken, and then from the time I walked into the crease, I still had five seconds after breaking my helmet. So, we talk about the safety of the players - you guys tell me if It's right for me to take my guard without my helmet on? It's just pure common sense," Mathews added.

"That's why the umpires also had a bigger job at the time because they could have at least gone back and checked. So, we talk about player safety. And a wicketkeeper for the spinner is not - they only let him keep with his helmet. So how can I take my guard without my helmet? It's a complete equipment malfunction," 36-year-old Mathews further added.

"We have certain protocols within the PCT. With a TV umpire at a fall of wicket, he basically monitors the 2 minutes and he will then relay the message through to the on-field umpires. And in the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those 2 minutes, even before the strap became an issue for him," Holdstock told broadcaster Ian Bishop.



