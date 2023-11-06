Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / With a valuation of $176.9 million, the making of a 'Virat' brand

With a valuation of $176.9 million, the making of a 'Virat' brand

Kohli, says brand consultant Samit Sinha, has always been in a league of his own

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Premium
Virat Kohli Photo: @ChennaiIPL

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Brands love him. Some have even described him as the world’s most marketable cricketer. For five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, he has topped Kroll's celebrity valuation report, though he slipped to the second slot, behind actor Ranveer Singh, in 2022.  

With a valuation of $176.9 million, Virat Kohli is a brand to reckon with.

"Brand Kohli had a bit of a difficult run in 2022, given his relatively inconsistent on-field performance, because of which he was in and out of the team,” says Aviral Jain, managing director, Kroll India.

But he is back with a bang now, giving "extraordinary ‘Virat’ performances in the ongoing World Cup and in earlier tournaments," Jain says. 

Kohli, says brand consultant Samit Sinha, has always been in a league of his own. “It’s not just the sheer quality of his individual performance – which is top-notch — but also how consequential those performances have been for the team. They have always come at a time when India really needed to win the matches,” says Sinha, founder, Alchemist Brand Consulting.

Kohli, he says, started off as a brash youngster, which also went in tandem with the self-image of India, which was finding a new, aggressive voice for itself. “He has since obviously matured and mellowed down.”

All of this has made him a sought-after celebrity for many brands. He currently endorses more than 40 brands, including Myntra, Puma, MRF, Blue Star, and engine oil brand Valvoline.

“If India ends up winning the World Cup, riding on the superman that Kohli is, it will usher in a strong current for Brand Kohli for 2023 and beyond,” says Jain. “Some signs are already visible with new endorsement deals this year."

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Kohli's awkward moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Scoring runs and breaking records: Virat Kohli returns to what he does best

World Cup 2023: A first in 146 yrs in intl cricket, batter out timed-out

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

BAN vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Angleo Mathews timed-out

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliCricketWorld CupICC World CupBrands

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story