With a valuation of $176.9 million, the making of a 'Virat' brand

Brands love him. Some have even described him as the world’s most marketable cricketer. For five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, he has topped Kroll's celebrity valuation report, though he slipped to the second slot, behind actor Ranveer Singh, in 2022.

With a valuation of $176.9 million, Virat Kohli is a brand to reckon with.

"Brand Kohli had a bit of a difficult run in 2022, given his relatively inconsistent on-field performance, because of which he was in and out of the team,” says Aviral Jain, managing director, Kroll India.

But he is back with a bang now, giving "extraordinary ‘Virat’ performances in the ongoing World Cup and in earlier tournaments," Jain says.