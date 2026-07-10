16th Finance Commission urges states to boost revenues, cut spending

The commission did not recommend revenue deficit grants to states or any sector-specific or state-specific grants. It said the NITI Aayog should study the functioning of the state finance commissions (SFCs) and publish a compendium of the good practices of the SFCs, and that all states must comply with the constitutional provisions pertaining to the regular constitution of SFCs on expiry of five years from the setting up of the previous SFC and ensure laying of action taken reports (ATRs) in the state legislature within six months of the submission of the SFC report as a prerequisite to claim their local body grant. It recommended that no local body should be allowed to spend more than 20 per cent of the untied allocation on the construction and maintenance of roads. Moreover, the untied grants should not be used for the payment of salaries or other establishment-related expenditure.