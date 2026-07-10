Home / Economy / Analysis / 16th Finance Commission urges states to boost revenues, cut spending

16th Finance Commission urges states to boost revenues, cut spending

The commission did not recommend revenue deficit grants to states or any sector-specific or state-specific grants

d-states001
premium
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Archis Mohan
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 6:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
State revenue deficits are being driven by committed and discretionary spending, the 16th Finance Commission has said, urging states to aggressively boost revenues and rationalise expenses.
 
The commission did not recommend revenue deficit grants to states or any sector-specific or state-specific grants. It said the NITI Aayog should study the functioning of the state finance commissions (SFCs) and publish a compendium of the good practices of the SFCs, and that all states must comply with the constitutional provisions pertaining to the regular constitution of SFCs on expiry of five years from the setting up of the previous SFC and ensure laying of action taken reports (ATRs) in the state legislature within six months of the submission of the SFC report as a prerequisite to claim their local body grant. It recommended that no local body should be allowed to spend more than 20 per cent of the untied allocation on the construction and maintenance of roads. Moreover, the untied grants should not be used for the payment of salaries or other establishment-related expenditure.
 
On disaster management, the 16th FC recommended that the accumulating balance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) should be limited to the extent that if the unspent balance under SDRF exceeds the sum of the past three years’ annual allocation of SDRF, further releases may be temporarily withheld. The funds withheld will be released if the states’ balances reduce below the threshold of the past three years’ annual allocation, it said.
 
In its recommendations on macro and fiscal stability, the commission recommended that the states’ fiscal deficits continue to be capped at 3 per cent of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP). It said states should completely discontinue the practice of incurring off-budget borrowings. “If, for any reason, off-budget borrowings are undertaken, there should be a framework for regular annual reporting, preferably as part of the budget,” the report said. It suggested that a framework should be put in place under which lending institutions periodically report the loans extended to state-owned entities where the government has the commitment to provide assistance for debt servicing. The 16th FC said that the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Acts should require governments to report to the legislature if the deficit or debt limits prescribed under the legislative framework are breached. “We also recommend expanding the definition of fiscal deficit and debt to uniformly include all off-budget borrowings,” it stated.
 
In its recommendations in the power sector, the 16th FC asked the states to actively pursue privatisation of power distribution companies (discoms). To shield the private investor from the accumulated debt burden after discom takeover, a special purpose vehicle may be created by states to warehouse the accumulated debt, it said. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Four charts that show where India's food inflation risks are building

Rural women need financial confidence, not just bank account access now

Premium

Datanomics: Major tax receipts rose, but total mopup fell 2% in April

Premium

StatsGuru: The tides and the troughs of the Modi era's economic record

Premium

Datanomics: Indian economy slips to 6th spot on rupee weakness

Topics :State of StatesFinance CommissiondeficitGDP

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story