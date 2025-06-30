Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Banana steals mango's crown in India's fruit economy

Datanomics: Banana steals mango's crown in India's fruit economy

The Gross Value of Output (GVO) of bananas, adjusted for inflation, surpassed that of mangoes for the second consecutive year in 2023-24

Mango, Mangoes
premium
Mango is not just a commercial crop, but a traditional part of India’s culture and cuisine | Photo: Shutterstock
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mango, the national fruit of India, is celebrated for its sweet taste, rich cultural symbolism, and wide cultivation across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Historically, mangoes have dominated the country’s fruit economy in value terms, underscoring their importance to farmers and markets alike. With varieties such as Alphonso, Dasheri, Langra, and Kesar, India is the world’s largest mango producer. The fruit is not just a commercial crop, but a traditional part of India’s culture and cuisine — used in everything from pickles to desserts to juices.
 
 
Recently, however, bananas have challenged mangoes’ throne. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (Mospi’s) recently released “Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sector” offers a new insight into India’s fruit economy. The gross value of output (GVO) of bananas, adjusted for inflation, surpassed that of mangoes for the second consecutive year in 2023-24. Between 2011–12 and 2021–22, mango consistently held the top spot in the fruit category’s GVO. Banana and mango together accounted for over 50.5 per cent of the total fruit GVO in 2023–24.
 
 
The GVO of other fruits also grew: Orange rose from ₹9,000 crore in 2011-12 to ₹15,500 crore in 2023-24, lemon from ₹4,800 crore to ₹12,300 crore, and pomegranate from ₹2,100 crore to ₹9,200 crore. The “remaining fruits” category remained the largest single block outside banana and mango. Overall, India’s total fruit GVO expanded at the compound annual growth rate of 3.48 per cent from ₹1.18 trillion in 2011-12 to ₹1.84 trillion in 2023-24.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Statsguru: As GST turns eight yrs old, need for reform push grows

Premium

Datanomics: India looks at options amid crunch of rare earth materials

Premium

Datanomics: Strait of Hormuz still remains critical for crude oil import

Premium

Russian crude flows set to rise despite low discounts, say officials

Premium

Support for refugees erodes as funding gaps surge globally and in India

Topics :mango productionMangofruitagriculture sector

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story