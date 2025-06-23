Support for Refugees Erodes as Funding Gaps Surge Globally and in India

Every year on June 20, World Refugee Day reminds us of the heartbreaking journeys millions of people around the world have been forced to take. Behind every number are real lives: parents and children who left their homes behind, often carrying only what they could hold; young students who had to put their future on pause; entire communities uprooted by war, violence, and persecution. The latest figures from the UNHCR's global report reveal that the number of people displaced across the world had risen to 122.1 million as of April 2025, up from 120 million a year earlier — a sobering reflection of the conflicts that continue to drive human beings across borders.

Chart 1: India remains a long-standing haven for refugees. The largest groups of refugees and asylum-seekers in India come from Sri Lanka, followed by the Rohingya from Myanmar, and Tibetans who have found sanctuary since the mid-20th century. Chart 2: The financial outlook for supporting refugees is becoming increasingly uncertain. The funding gap for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has grown sharply over the past five years