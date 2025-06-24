Russian crude flows set to rise despite low discounts, say officials

The Iran–Israel war is expected to increase the share of Russian crude in India's import mix in the coming months—beyond the 10-month high seen in May—even as discounts have shrunk to their lowest in two years, officials said. However, they added that it will be difficult to replace liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows from Qatar and the UAE.

The threat of a choked Strait of Hormuz has pushed importers to contract more July–August cargoes from Russia, even though tighter sanctions on the Russian fleet have reduced discounts. "We expect discounts to remain at low levels of around $2 per barrel given the demand for Russian crude. There will also be pressure from China. But Russia remains a reliable source," a refinery official said.

With the Iranian regime heavily sanctioned by the United States, most countries do not officially deal in Iranian crude. China, however, remains the largest buyer, accounting for 80–90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, which averaged 1.38–1.7 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024 and early 2025. In March 2025, imports reportedly surged to a record 1.71–1.8 million b/d due to fears of tighter US sanctions, according to global energy trackers. Importers have doubled down on Russian crude in recent months. Imports from Russia rose to 1.96 million b/d, according to energy cargo tracker Kpler. Russia accounted for 35.14 per cent of India’s crude imports by value in the first nine months of FY25, up from 33.37 per cent.

As part of its diversification policy, Indian refineries have also begun reducing their reliance on Middle Eastern grades of crude where possible, sources said. According to ICRA, around 45–50 per cent of India’s crude oil imports and 54–60 per cent of inbound natural gas pass through the corridor. LNG Headache With $6.3 billion and $2 billion worth of imports, Qatar and the UAE accounted for more than 56 per cent of the $14.8 billion worth of LNG imported by India in 2024–25. A large portion of it was under long-term contracts. State-owned Petronet LNG and GAIL currently hold several long-term supply contracts with Qatar. The largest is Petronet’s 7.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) agreement with QatarEnergy, signed in 1999 and renewed earlier this year for another 20 years.

The renewed contract came at a significantly lower price than the earlier deal and is expected to save India about $0.8 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), translating to $6 billion in savings over the contract period. QatarEnergy also secured a bid to supply 12 cargoes a year to GAIL under a five-year contract beginning April 2025. Separately, BPCL's 2.4 million tonnes supply deal with the UAE's ADNOC began in April for a five-year term. The single largest alternative source has been the United States, despite logistical and pricing challenges. "LNG imports from the US have already been a key focus, and spot buying of US volumes was expected to increase in 2025, even before the latest hostilities began. But the cost will be higher," a refinery official said.