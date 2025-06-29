Statsguru: As GST turns eight yrs old, need for reform push grows

These numbers don’t reveal much unless seen in the context of the overall economy. Here, too, the collection-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is yet to match the pre-GST period. The same is the case with its buoyancy (Charts 3 and 4).

Of the items kept out of GST – alcohol, petrol and diesel, a part of real estate, and a part of electricity – the easiest to bring into the GST fold is petroleum. That is so because it can be implemented once the Centre and states agree, without the need for any constitutional amendments. Non-GST revenues from petroleum accounted for one-third to more than half of GST receipts in the eight years since its rollout (Chart 5).