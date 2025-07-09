Chinese techies' exit likely to hamper India's smartphone export success

Recent reports of Chinese engineers and technicians being asked to leave the manufacturing facilities of Apple's iPhone in India have raised fears about its effect on production and export capacity of made-in-India smartphones. This comes after Beijing verbally asked regulatory authorities and local governments to curb technology transfers and movement of technicians to other countries in a bid to prevent the companies from shifting their manufacturing base elsewhere. Earlier, India’s commanding success at smartphone exports reached new heights in FY25, with exports worth $24.13 billion in FY25 – 55 per cent more than what it exported in FY24.In terms of volume, 26 per cent of smartphones in the US had India as their country-of-origin in the first quarter of CY2025 – 10 percentage points higher than their share a year ago. Meanwhile, Chinese and Vietnamese-made smartphones registered a fall in the US’ smartphone market over this period.

Nearly 44 per cent of India’s smartphone exports went to the US in FY 25. Further, smartphones became India’s one of the largest exported commodities in FY25, with its share in India’s total exports more than doubling from 2.43 per cent in FY23 to 5.52 per cent in FY25.

India’s share in US’ smartphone imports rose from 1.77 per cent in 2022 to 13.58 per cent in 2024. Interestingly, India’s share jumped to 37.32 per cent in the first four months of 2025, with the Chinese share crashing down from 81 per cent in 2024 to 51.73 per cent in 2025 (Jan-Apr).