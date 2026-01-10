Datanomics: India may not surpass Japan as 4th-largest economy in FY26

The size of India’s economy is officially expected to be at ₹357.13 trillion, slightly higher than the ₹356.98 trillion assumed in the Budget for 2025-26 (FY26). However, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar may delay the economy’s rise to become the fourth-largest, unlike earlier expectations.
India still fastest-growing economy
While India has maintained its fastest-growing tag in FY26, China is a distant second in terms of economic growth.
In dollars, India’s GDP was projected at $4.09 trn in FY26, based on advance estimates. Japan’s reached $3.3 trn in the first nine months of 2025 and could have exceeded $4.3 trn in Q4. The IMF initially forecast India overtaking Japan in 2025, but later revised estimates to $4.12 trn for India (FY26) versus $4.28 trn for Japan.