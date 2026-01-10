Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: India may not surpass Japan as 4th-largest economy in FY26

India's economy is growing faster than peers, but a weakening rupee may delay its move past Japan to become the world's fourth-largest in dollar terms

While India has maintained its fastest-growing tag in FY26, China is a distant second in terms of economic growth. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Shikha ChaturvediIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 12:00 AM IST
The size of India’s economy is officially expected to be at ₹357.13 trillion, slightly higher than the ₹356.98 trillion assumed in the Budget for 2025-26 (FY26). However, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar may delay the economy’s rise to become the fourth-largest, unlike earlier expectations.
 
India still fastest-growing economy
 
While India has maintained its fastest-growing tag in FY26, China is a distant second in terms of economic growth. 
 
Fight for 4th place

In dollars, India’s GDP was projected at $4.09 trn in FY26, based on advance estimates. Japan’s reached $3.3 trn in the first nine months of 2025 and could have exceeded $4.3 trn in Q4. The IMF initially forecast India overtaking Japan in 2025, but later revised estimates to $4.12 trn for India (FY26) versus $4.28 trn for Japan. 
 
Peer comparison
 
The rupee depreciated the most versus the dollar among the currencies of top economies. 
 

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

