Datanomics: Lower tax buoyancy, not GDP, weighs on Centre's finances

India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2025-26 is officially estimated to be 2.1 percentage points lower than the Budget assumption of 10.1 per cent in 2025-26. However, this may not by itself affect tax collections or the fiscal deficit, as nominal GDP in absolute terms is projected to be marginally higher at around ~357.13 trillion, against ~356.98 trillion estimated in the Budget.
In the first half of FY26, the fiscal deficit narrowed to 3.3 per cent of GDP against full year projection of 4.4 per cent, with revenue expenditure compression doing most of the work