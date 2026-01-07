Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Lower tax buoyancy, not GDP, weighs on Centre's finances

Datanomics: Lower tax buoyancy, not GDP, weighs on Centre's finances

Slower nominal GDP growth in FY26 may not hurt deficit math, but weak tax buoyancy and a slipping tax-to-GDP ratio signal rising stress on revenue collections

Industry
premium
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2025-26 is officially estimated to be 2.1 percentage points lower than the Budget assumption of 10.1 per cent in 2025-26. However, this may not by itself  affect tax collections or the fiscal deficit, as nominal GDP in absolute terms is projected to be marginally higher at around ~357.13 trillion, against ~356.98 trillion estimated in the Budget. 
 
Fiscal deficit holds 
In the first half of FY26, the fiscal deficit narrowed to 3.3 per cent of GDP against full year projection of 4.4 per cent, with revenue expenditure compression doing most of the work 
 
Tax-to-GDP ratio slips despite favourable nominal GDP
  The Centre’s tax-to-GDP ratio, before devolution to states, declined to 10.8 per cent in the first half (H1) of FY26 from 11.5 per cent in H1FY25, pointing to weaker tax collections during the first half of the year   
 
Tax buoyancy signals stress 
Tax buoyancy slumped to 0.32 in the first half of FY26, down sharply from 1.3 in the corresponding period last year, which does not augur well for tax performance for the entire year 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Evacuating clean energy efficiently needs resolution of transmission blocks

Buoyant US growth in recent times: Is US President Donald Trump right?

Beyond labels: What India needs to do to limit ultra-processed foods

India enters 2026: From the snake's caution to the horse's momentum

Future of wealth management in India lies in human trust powered by AI

Topics :Fiscal DeficitGross domestic productIndia GDP growthUnion BudgetTax collections

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story