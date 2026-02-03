Datanomics: Labour-heavy exports regain ground after India-US trade deal

India and the United States (US) have agreed to a trade deal where Washington decided to reduce the reciprocal tariff from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The deal is expected to bolster India’s labour-intensive exports to the US, which took a hit due to the imposition of such tariffs.
Marine products, auto parts find new avenues
India’s exports to the US increased year-on-year by over 11 per cent in FY26 (Apr-Nov). However, exports of gems & jewellery, textiles, and auto components to the US dropped on account of higher tariffs. Outward shipments of such products, though, were able to gain ground in other export markets of India.