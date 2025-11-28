Datanomics: Rupee drag may delay India overtaking Japan's economy

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth jumped to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Nominal GDP growth eased to 8.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent in Q1, signalling that lower inflation is lifting numbers. India is expected to overtake Japan as the fourth-largest economy in 2025; however, at least during April-September, India could not do so because of exchange-rate movements.

India still fastest-growing major economy

India’s real GDP growth increased to 8.2 per cent in Q2 from 7.8 per cent in Q1, staying well ahead of China’s slowing economy, and contrasting with Japan’s contraction. Data from the United States (US) for this quarter is still pending.