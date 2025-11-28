Datanomics: Rupee drag may delay India overtaking Japan's economy

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth jumped to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Nominal GDP growth eased to 8.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent in Q1, signalling that lower inflation is lifting numbers. India is expected to overtake Japan as the fourth-largest economy in 2025; however, at least during April-September, India could not do so because of exchange-rate movements.
India still fastest-growing major economy
India’s real GDP growth increased to 8.2 per cent in Q2 from 7.8 per cent in Q1, staying well ahead of China’s slowing economy, and contrasting with Japan’s contraction. Data from the United States (US) for this quarter is still pending.
Close to Japan, but still behind
Based on data from April-September, India’s economy stands at $1.99 trillion, just behind Japan’s $2.13 trillion economy. The gap is narrow, but India has still not overtaken Japan in dollar terms.
Currency shifts helping Japan, holding India back
Exchange-rate movements have shaped dollar rankings. Germany and Japan saw their currencies appreciate, and the Indian rupee depreciated. This lifted Japan’s nominal dollar GDP growth and pulled India’s down, helping Japan retain its lead despite India’s stronger growth.