Growth momentum continues, but private consumption and capex weak

Momentum may not sustain into next year; policymakers should stay vigilant and build buffers

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sonal Varma

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Since the October monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, Q2 FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) growth has surprised to the upside, rising to 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). With strong momentum continuing into Q3, it suggests FY24 GDP growth will likely rise closer to 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y (compared to the Reserve Bank of India, RBI, estimate of 6.5 per cent). However, growth intervals in Q2 were less encouraging, with demand primarily driven by the government, both on consumption and investment. Private consumption and private capex remain weak.

We believe this means the current strong growth momentum may not sustain into next year, and along with a likely slowdown in global growth, India’s real GDP growth could slow to 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25. Developments on the inflation front have been mixed, with both good news (core) and bad news (food). The drop in headline inflation in October is set to reverse in November-December, due to the higher vegetable prices and a continued rise in cereals, pulses, and sugar prices. The latter are stickier in nature and could remain under pressure, with the India Meteorological Department now projecting that conditions associated with the El Niño weather pattern could last until mid-2024.

Encouragingly, underlying inflation is contained. Core inflation has moderated to 4.3 per cent YoY in October, despite the upside growth surprise. With inflation expectations and wage pressures both easing, and lagged monetary policy effects still ahead, we expect core consumer price index (CPI) inflation in the 4.0-4.5 per cent range over the next 12 months. Combined with higher food price pressures in the near months, this means headline inflation is tracking largely in line with the RBI’s FY24 and FY25 estimates of 5.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

More than growth-inflation, liquidity dynamics have become important. Since the October MPC, the banking system liquidity has largely remained in a deficit, due to RBI’s foreign exchange (FX) intervention, higher currency in circulation outflows, and a build-up of government cash balance. The weighted average call rate has hovered closer to the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate, which amounts to a stealth tightening by 25 basis points. This has precluded the need for more Open Market Operations (OMO) sales and has enabled policy transmission, but it goes against the objective of keeping call rates closer to the repo rate.

The global backdrop has become less hostile, with markets now pricing in US Federal Reserve policy easing before mid-2024, lower US yields, and also a retracement in oil prices. This gives some breathing room for emerging market economies. Policymakers should use the current calm to build resilience, by scooping up more foreign exchange reserves and ensuring corporates are adequately hedged on their dollar liabilities.

Finally, the RBI’s decision to tighten risk weights on bank lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and unsecured loans is a good preemptive step. This will slow down the pace of consumer credit growth, but it also improves policy transmission and builds medium-term resilience.

Overall, barring upside risks from food prices, monetary policy is in a good place, with robust growth and low core inflation. Even with no change in the policy rate, tight liquidity and higher risk weights are doing the job for policymakers. At the current juncture, policymakers should stay vigilant and build buffers, but there is no need to rock the macro boat.

The writer is chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) at Nomura.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaInflation datacore inflationPrivate capexConsumption growth

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

