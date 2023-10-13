In economic shift, smaller cities keep consumption engine running

Two days into festival season sales, e-commerce firm Amazon India says more than 80 per cent of its customers are logging in from non-metro cities.

Smaller cities are growing differently from metros in terms of spending and income, according to an analysis Business Standard did of unit-level data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Consumer Confidence Survey. Such cities report higher income growth and increased spending outside of essentials.

The analysis classified the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore (Bengaluru) and Kolkata into one group. As many as 14 other cities were included in a separate group of non-metro cities comprising, among others, Jaipur, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram. Around 79 per cent of people surveyed by the RBI in smaller cities reported increasing their overall spending, compared to 71 per cent of those living in the metros