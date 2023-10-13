Home / Economy / Analysis / In economic shift, smaller cities keep consumption engine running

In economic shift, smaller cities keep consumption engine running

Non-essential spending has increased more in non-metro segment as incomes rise

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two days into festival season sales, e-commerce firm Amazon India says more than 80 per cent of its customers are logging in from non-metro cities.

Smaller cities are growing differently from metros in terms of spending and income, according to an analysis Business Standard did of unit-level data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Consumer Confidence Survey. Such cities report higher income growth and increased spending outside of essentials.

The analysis classified the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore (Bengaluru) and Kolkata into one group. As many as 14 other cities were included in a separate group of non-metro cities comprising, among others, Jaipur, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram. Around 79 per cent of people surveyed by the RBI in smaller cities reported increasing their overall spending, compared to 71 per cent of those living in the metros 
as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive link).

The RBI carries out the survey on a bi-monthly basis. It releases the data for every respondent with corresponding details, called unit-level data, with a lag. The latest unit-level data is for July. It also captures responses on spending for essentials and non-essentials. Metros and non-metro cities recorded higher spending on essentials amid rising prices in July. Around 85.7 per cent of those in non-metro cities reported higher essential spending compared to 85 per cent in metro cities. The gap is wider for non-essential spending. Less than 20 per cent of those in metro cities reported increased non-essential spending. It was 36.4 per cent in non-metros (chart 2).

Such spending may have to do with relative prosperity compared to last year. Around 22 per cent of those in metro cities said they had a higher income than last year. The corresponding figure for non-metros was 30 per cent.  Around 22 per cent of those in non-metros recorded a decrease in income compared to the previous year. It was closer to 27 per cent for those in metro cities (chart 3). 

Reasons for incomes improving in non-metros may include the proliferation of startups and multinationals looking outside larger cities to set up Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Govt considers easier terms for its PPP contracts with private firms

To be a developed country by 2047, India needs to focus on 5 areas

LIC's sops for agents could price out smaller life insurance companies

Retaining retail inflation at 4% an unaccomplished dream since 2019-20

Can digital crop survey solve India's problem of incoherent estimates?

Topics :Indian Economymetro citiesConsumption growtheconomyAmazon India

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story