India's inflation is higher than Brazil, Russia and China, shows data

India's inflation is higher than Brazil, Russia and China, shows data

Declining price pressures expected across economies in 2023

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
India’s inflation is higher than Brazil, Russia and China, as well as certain developed market peers including the United States of America.  

India’s consumer inflation rose to 4.81 per cent in June after hitting a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May. Inflation in the United Kingdom was among the highest in developed market countries at 8.7 per cent. Among major emerging market peers South Africa came in at 6.3 per cent. Price rise in the United States, which also released its inflation figures on Wednesday, was at 3 per cent- the lowest in over two years (chart 1).

Following its monetary policy meeting last month, following which the interest rates were kept unchanged, the RBI had lowered its inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent from 5.2 per cent for 2023-24. India’s rate hikes, since the pandemic lows, have been lower than many advanced and emerging market economies.

The fall in global inflation rates in 2023 and 2024 is likely to be a result of declining commodity prices and weaker demand as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) January 2023 World Economic Outlook.

“About 84 percent of countries are expected to have lower headline (consumer price index) inflation in 2023 than in 2022. Global inflation is set to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 (annual average) to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024,” it said.

Across developing economies, annual inflation is expected to decline from 9.9 per cent in 2022 to 8.1 per cent in 2023 and 5.5 per cent in 2024. India’s inflation is likely to decline to 4.9 per cent in 2023 from 6.67 per cent in 2022 (chart 2).

Earlier last month, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India had said that despite a ‘slow and protracted disinflation process’ India’s economy is likely to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in 2023.

Inflation in advanced economies is expected to remain above the target levels in many countries, according to the IMF’s report in January. Average inflation is projected to decline to 4.6 per cent in 2023 from 7.3 per cent in 2022. Despite the declining trend relative to recent history, the IMF expects the average inflation rates across many economies to remain above pre-pandemic levels in 2024.
 


Topics :India inflationInflation dataglobal inflation

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

