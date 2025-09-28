Home / Economy / Analysis / StatsGuru: Decoding the recent slowdown in India's factory wage growth

StatsGuru: Decoding the recent slowdown in India's factory wage growth

Nominal factory wages rose sharply through the first decade (2004-05 to 2013-14), peaking in FY11 before settling into lower, steadier growth in later years

Wages
premium
Factory wages, once seen as a marker of stable, formal employment, tell a story of strong gains in the first decade since 2004-05, followed by a slight slowdown.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wages have long been a sticking point in India’s labour market. The Economic Survey for 2024-25 also flagged weak earnings growth across sectors. Factory wages, once seen as a marker of stable, formal employment, tell a story of strong gains in the first decade since 2004-05, followed by a slight slowdown. Taken together, the data suggests that falling real wage growth reflects not just cyclical shocks but deeper shifts in manufacturing productivity, growth, and formalisation.
 
Nominal factory wages rose sharply through the first decade (2004-05 to 2013-14), peaking in FY11 before settling into lower, steadier growth in later years. 
 
On the other hand, inflationary pressures (based on consumer price index for industrial workers) were higher in the early phase of the period under review. 
 
Real annual wage growth averaged 6.7 per cent from FY05 to FY14, compared with just 4.8 per cent in the following decade. 
   
The difference is tied to manufacturing performance. Productivity per worker and employment growth were far stronger before FY14, supporting wage momentum. 
   
Manufacturing gross value added (GVA) expanded faster in that decade too; while growth has again picked up recently, even the strong numbers of FY22 and FY24 fall short of the earlier trend – 2004-05 to 2013-14. 
   
Structural changes have compounded the drag. The share of formal manufacturing in GDP has almost halved since 2010–11, shrinking the pool of stable, higher-quality jobs and weighing on wage prospects. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heart failure, devices and transplants: Benefits and possibilities

Premium

Industrial classification set for a makeover, in line with new-age economy

Premium

Despite defence pact with Pakistan, India remains Saudi's key trade partner

Premium

Datanomics: Corn symbolises thorny issues in US-India trade talks

Govt should ensure policy gains do not evaporate in opaque tractor markets

Topics :StatsGuruWagesminimum wages

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story