Statsguru: LPG price cut may reduce retail inflation rate by around 30 bps

Consumption of LPG has accordingly been going up over the years. Production was close to consumption in the early 2000s. This has since changed with an increased shift towards clean cooking fuel. The current production is less than half of current consumption (chart 3).
The imports of LPG have been on the rise despite higher prices after the pandemic, up nearly 50 per cent since 2019 (chart 4).
There are indications that even larger numbers could seek LPG connections in the years to come. Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) showed that only 42 per cent of rural households had adopted the use of LPG as a fuel as late as 2019-21. This still represents a sharp rise from less than 20 years ago. Only a fourth of all Indian households used LPG as a cooking fuel in 2005-06, and less than a tenth of all rural households did so (chart 5).
