Monsoon break threatens kharif crop yields; may delay rabi sowing

The southwest monsoon has gone for an extended break over almost all parts of the country except east and Northeast India due to the impact of El Nino.

The bad news does not end at this.



Many meteorologists feel that henceforth any big revival in monsoon rains, as seen in July, might not be on the cards.

Though some activity will be witnessed over the Bay of Bengal from September 5-6, it won't be big enough as was the case in the first half of the southwest monsoon season.



"Also, remember that in 70 per cent El Nino years, September monsoon rains are at least 10 per cent deficit," Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences and a well-known expert on Indian monsoon told Business Standard.

Reuters, quoting unnamed met department officials, recently said that monsoon 2023 might end with a deficit of almost eight per cent, which would be the worst in the last eight years.



"Well, if you ask me, a clearer picture of the actual seasonal deficit will emerge after the first week of September," Rajeevan said.

Nevertheless, the prolonged dry period in August has started impacting the standing kharif crop in several states, and if it does not rain properly over the next 10-15 days, yields could go down in areas where irrigation facilities aren't well developed.



In areas where irrigation is available, the growers' costs will increase.

A crop health survey done by the Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said there has been an unprecedented shortfall in rainfall in August, and while the soy crop has held on to its own to date, rains are required immediately.



"Any delay in rains will be detrimental to the soybean crop in the entire country. The extent of yield loss will depend on the revival of rains and it is premature to predict the overall crop today. All will depend on how the monsoon behaves in the next 45 days," SOPA said in a statement.

Another state-wise analysis of the crop condition and monsoon scenario by iGrain India, a commodity analysis firm, showed that in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, all major standing crops are badly needed for the next round of rains.



SOPA's analysis was for all three major soybean-growing states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the iGrain analysis showed that in Rajasthan, all significant crops such as paddy, moong, soybean, cotton, bajra and guar are all badly in need of rains, while in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, which is among the largest producers of soybeans, the crop is facing severe moisture stress.



It said that in Gujarat, all major kharif crops, namely soybean, tuar, bajra, paddy, groundnut and moong, need water and if it does not rain properly in the next 10-15 days, yields might start going down.

"Also, if rains continue to remain weak in September and in the coming months, the forthcoming rabi harvest is also under threat," Rahul Chauhan of iGrain India said.



In Maharashtra, all major crops, be it tuar, moong, urad, cotton and soybeans all need watering now.

In Punjab and Haryana, the August rains are (-68 per cent) and (-58 per cent) less than normal, respectively which could also impact yields of paddy, though the states have almost 90 per cent irrigation cover because the dry spell has come after surplus rains in July.



Pushan Sharma, Director -- Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, said the current deficit in monsoon coupled with lower reservoir levels could have an adverse impact on crop yield and, eventually the kharif crop output.

He said the deficit in rainfall is believed to have a negative impact on yields owing to poor vegetative growth, pest infestations and problematic flower and pod setting across different crops-



A crop-wise analysis done by CRISIL's shows the following:

Cotton: Heavy infestation of sucking pests like whitefly and thrips have been reported in Rajasthan.



Instances of square drop have also been witnessed in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. In states like Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the crop is reported to be still in the vegetative stage following delayed planting.

However, due to lower rainfall in these states, stunted growth and less branching with early incidences of pink bollworm have been reported, which could lower yields.



Coarse cereal: In bajra in Rajasthan, flowering and grain filling is expected to be impacted, lowering the yields.

In Telangana and Karnataka maize crop, poor vegetative growth and drying up of the crop has been witnessed, which is expected to reduce yields.



Paddy:

Paddy crop season in states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh has been delayed by a month. If the dry conditions persist for another month, tillering of the crop is expected to be low, leading to poor panicle initiation and grain filling, lowering yields.



Pulses (arhar or tur): Vegetative growth has been observed to be adversely impacted, and as per our on-ground interactions, anticipating a dry September as well, the flower setting is likely to be poor, leading to a significant drop in yields.

Moong: A dry August is estimated to have led to a problematic flower and pod setting, which is anticipated to lead to a decline in yields in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, parts of Northern Karnataka and Western Madhya Pradesh.



Vegetables: According to the analysis by CRISIL, damping off disease and flower drop has been observed in the crops of chilli and tomato in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, which is likely to result in reduced yields.







Big Agriculture States and Monsoon Deficit Between Aug1-28 (in percentages) States Monsoon Deficit Haryana -58 Punjab -63 Andhra Pradesh -47 Odisha -34 Madhya Pradesh -34 Gujarat -89 Maharashtra -56 Telangana -62 Karnataka -74 Kerala -90 Source:iGrain India and Traders "As per our on ground interactions, if the dry conditions persist in southern states for the next 15-20 days, farmers are likely to uproot the cotton crop and go for early maize, especially in states of AP and Telangana. Additionally, in few pockets of Maharashtra and Karnataka, farmers are likely to uproot tur crops following significantly stunted crop growth and go for early rabi jowar, if the deficit rainfall continues for the next 10-15 days. In states like Rajasthan, farmers are expected to increase acreage under mustard crop as it does not require many irrigations and is also considered to be a hardy crop," Sharma told Business Standard.



