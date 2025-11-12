Home / Economy / Interviews / Confident Odisha will lead India in investments soon, says CM Manjhi

Confident Odisha will lead India in investments soon, says CM Manjhi

CM Majhi says Odisha is witnessing record industrial activity, signing projects worth ₹50,000 crore in maritime development and ₹13 trillion in overall investments

Mohan Charan Majhi
premium
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), Odisha topped the list of states with new project announcements across sectors. On the sidelines of the recent Maritime Week 2025 held in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Subrata Panda in an interview about his government’s efforts to attract large-scale investments and accelerate economic growth, and the key achievements of his 16-month-old administration. Edited excerpts:
 
Recently, Vedanta announced an investment of around ₹1 trillion in Odisha, which has lately been drawing significant investment interests. What are the reasons driving these investments into the state?
 
Odisha offers huge opportunities for setting up industries across sectors. With a 575-km-long coastline, good connectivity through roads, waterways, and air routes, abundant mineral resources, and land and water availability, the state is infrastructure-ready to attract investments. In the past, there seemed to be a lack of sincerity in driving industrial growth. However, today, with a double-engine government and strong support from the Centre, we are able to work freely. During the Maritime Week 2025, the Centre gave Odisha a free hand to develop projects in the state. We signed agreements worth around ₹50,000 crore for the development of a shipbuilding cluster at the mouth of the Mahanadi river in Kendrapara district, and the unique Bahuda Satellite Port project in Ganjam. The Prime Minister approved and announced these projects.
 
The mineral-rich regions of Kalinganagar (Jajpur), Keonjhar, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda also boast all-weather infrastructure. There is now a positive environment in the state, with the government forming a new policy, offering incentives and providing electricity much cheaper than other states. All this progress has been achieved within just 16 months of our government. Major companies such as Adani, JSW, JSPL, and Reliance Industries are already investing in Odisha, and Posco is making a comeback. During Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the Prime Minister himself assured the industry that now is the right time to invest in Odisha. These developments have put the state’s industrial growth on a fast track, and well ahead of others. We are confident that Odisha will soon become the number one state in India in terms of investments.
 
Have you set a deadline for Odisha to become the country’s top investment destination?
 
Apart from Odisha, we held roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore, which received an overwhelmingly positive response. This even prompted the President of Singapore to witness the signing of eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs). In the runup to the Make in Odisha conclave in January, within just six months of our government taking office, we received investment proposals worth around ₹22 trillion. Of this, MoUs worth ₹13 trillion were signed during the conclave. This created nearly 1.3 million job opportunities.
 
Earlier, the focus was primarily on large industries such as steel and materials. We now emphasise both large and small-scale projects such as apparel, green energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology (IT). So far, 329 projects worth about ₹7.64 trillion have been approved through the high-level clearance authority chaired by the chief minister, and the chief secretary-led single-window system. Of these, work has started on 84 projects worth around ₹2 trillion. This has already created 164,000 job opportunities.
 
What are the steps the government is taking to develop the IT sector in the state?
 
Odisha is not far behind in this sector. For example, the world is intensely competing to attract semiconductor projects, and India is leading the way. After Gujarat, Odisha has secured the highest number of semiconductor projects in the country. Two months back, the Centre approved two of the four semiconductor projects across India for Odisha. The rest two projects went to two different states.
 
At an event in Delhi in October, Odisha held roadshows for 20 companies, and two of them signed MoUs with us. Semiconductor chips developed by students of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela and Government Engineering College, Berhampur, were presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
 
In just 16 months, we have made remarkable progress, and are now ahead in the national competition.
 
What are the key achievements of your government so far, and what remains to be done?
 
Our work has only just begun. There is still much to do in enhancing agricultural productivity, improving infrastructure, and developing the eco-tourism sector. We have upgraded Puri to a municipal corporation, and are developing a world-class museum and an aquarium there. Nearly 80 per cent of our population depends on agriculture. To achieve our goal of becoming a $500 billion economy by 2047, we have to strengthen this sector by creating agri-parks and promoting crop diversification. To this end, we have launched farmer-centric schemes such as the Chief Minister Krushi Udyog Yojana and the Kamadhenu Yojana, with adequate financial allocations. With these initiatives, we are confident that Odisha’s economy will undergo a significant transformation in the near future. Our vision is to position Odisha among the top five economically strong states in the country.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Google investment will put Vizag on global map, says Nara Lokesh

Premium

Smaller SUVs to see fastest growth after GST rate cut: Skoda's Ashish Gupta

Premium

'Last 20 yrs were about infra growth, next five will be about prosperity'

Premium

SBI General Insurance expects GST cut to hit profitability in near term

Premium

AI and energy have symbiotic ties, says Chevron India's Akshay Sahni

Topics :Vedanta Odisha Odisha investmentseconomy growth

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story