G20: War in Europe did not cause global inflation, says Russian Sherpa

"Unless the G7 nations stop bringing attention to issues which have nothing to do with G20, it will be difficult to reach an agreement on the final Leaders Declaration at the end of the year"

Russia is hoping for closer interoperability with the digital payments systems of India because they are more convenient for the countries to expand payments in their local currencies instead of the dollar, said the country’s sherpa, Svetlana Lukash. In an interview with Arup Roychoudhury, Lukash says unless the G7 nations stop bringing attention to issues that have nothing to do with the G20, it