I expect gold price to be notably higher next year: World Gold Council CEO

World Gold Council Chief Executive Officer, David Tait, believes that gold will continue to shine. On a visit to Kolkata for the India Gold Conference he spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt in a video interview on a wide range of subjects including the Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), gold demand and prices. Edited excerpts:

The World Gold Council has initiated a process for self-regulation in India. What is the status?



The SRO is expected to be an expensive endeavour, and the World Gold Council (WGC) plans to fund it going forward. Discussions are currently underway regarding funding for the remainder of this year and subsequent years.

The unity of the industry under one body is essential. My vision is for all other SROs that emerge around the world to form a united representative force at the upper echelons of the gold industry.



When is the SRO likely to be launched?

If formal approval for funding for 2024 is obtained by the end of this year, the SRO should be operational with staff in appropriate roles by mid-next year. The structure has been agreed upon within the WGC, and the documentation is complete and robust.



With regard to digital gold, have there been any discussions with the government?

No, I have not had discussions, but digital gold is a significant part of my goals for several projects. We are initially focused on solving gold bullion integrity or gold bar integrity. Many capital barriers in the market for trading gold revolve around trust and transparency, hence addressing gold bullion integrity is my starting point.



In collaboration with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), we united the industry to create a gold bullion integrity database.

The objective is to establish a database that, as highly trusted gatekeepers, is immutable. All accredited gold forms worldwide go into it. As an extension, I aim to engage artisanal mining, offering opportunities to integrate their gold into the ecosystem responsibly, and possibly disrupt criminal networks and eliminate child labour in mines. This initiative is central to our efforts.



We see an opportunity in digitalising all physical forms of gold. From digital layers, various financial assets can be created. We aim to create a uniformly backed digital gold asset that can transcend borders, offering complete transparency and appealing to regulators. This move is likely to significantly boost demand for physical gold.

Is WGC considering any policy matter with the Indian government?



Regulating digital gold is evidently in the market's and gold's interests, and it would be advantageous for this to happen.

Gold prices have faced pressure due to a stronger US dollar. Are there more challenges ahead for gold prices?



My perspective on gold prices differs. Opportunities existed for gold prices to fall substantially, considering headwinds like interest rates and inflation, but they didn't. During the initial run-up to $2100 per ounce, there was considerable exposure. But with the drop back to $1650 per ounce and its subsequent sideways movement, volatility has lessened.

I see a significant opportunity for gold prices to rise, influenced not just by geopolitical and geoeconomic factors but by a fundamental shift in demand. The digitalisation efforts, global stress related to debt, and potential bursting of the "debt bubble" present a prime situation for gold to fill the void if we can implement our augmentation process in time.



During April to June 2023, central bank gold purchases slowed. Do you foresee a revival?

Central bank buying is primarily directed towards developing countries, while Western countries have already accumulated much gold. Considering the exposure in these developing nations, I expect a continued trend to increase gold holdings, possibly not to Western levels, but significantly more than currently to balance their reserve portfolios. However, they may wait for favourable pricing.



Has the regulatory landscape in India, with restrictions on cash transactions and high import duty, affected the market?

Some argue that the import duty has fuelled illicit trading in gold, a point discussed at the India Gold Conference. Though it seems a logical conclusion, I don't have a strong opinion on it due to the lack of data.



The creation of the (India) International Bullion Exchange, aimed at funnelling imported gold through one conduit, is an effort I commend. From a governmental perspective, it's sensible as it will generate substantial tax revenue if legitimate gold is channelled properly.

What will drive gold demand?



A price decline in India could boost demand. However, gold's relative stability recently may lead people to chase a spike in gold prices, at least from an investment perspective.

The main drivers for future gold demand will be the cost of living control, disposable income increase, possible duty changes, and continuous geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties. I would be surprised if gold is lower this time next year; in fact, I expect it to be significantly higher. Many people who have exited long gold holdings are concerned about its stagnant decline.



With over 10 million pieces of jewellery hallmarked monthly, how can this be further leveraged?

I hope the industry recognises its vested interest in investing in hallmarking, which shouldn't be solely a WGC obligation.



Through the SRO, we hope to achieve exactly that. The SRO may prioritise hallmarking for expansion over time. By providing the industry with a stake in the ground and a body to unite around, we aim to encourage participation and progress.

Is responsible sourcing of gold becoming more prevalent among consumers?