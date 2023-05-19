Rs 2,000 note scrapped: Won't have impact on economy, says T V Somanathan

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan spoke to Shrimi Choudhary in New Delhi on why the step was taken. Edited excerpts:

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note — which was introduced during the demonetisation exercise in 2016 — from circulation, citing its ‘Clean Note Policy’, which aims to remove damaged, counterfeit, or soiled notes from circulation, and lack of usage.