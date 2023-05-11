Can't return to old system with same formula for fixing pension: Rangarajan



The Economic Survey for 2022-23 had projected the economy to grow by 6-6.8 per cent with 6.5 per cent as baseline projection for the current financial year. But since then, various projections have put the growth in the range of 5.9 to 6.5 per cent with the external situation worsening. What is your projection of economic growth for 2023-24? Here are edited excerpts from the interview.

C Rangarajan has been the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, chairman of the 12th Finance Commission, and head of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council to guide and direct the economy. Rangarajan, who is now in his nineties, told Indivjal Dhasmana in an interview that inflation is not over yet and some action may still be required to contain it. He spoke about issues such as the impact of the external environment, monsoon and the economy, GST reforms, and poverty estimates.