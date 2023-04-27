Well-positioned to serve as India's hub to LatAm: Panama foreign minister

How was your meeting with Jaishankar?

He made a historic first to Panama, the first for an Indian foreign minister. It is reflective of the goodwill between Panama and India and marks a turning point in the Panama-India relationship. Combined with my trip to India earlier this year, these visits have created a window of opportunity through which we can build a closer relationship between the two countries.

Panama is well-positioned to serve as India’s hub to the Latin American region, given the country’s natural logistical advantages as a maritime hub, as well as open and business-friendly environment, Panamanian Foreign Ministertellsin an emailed interview. Trade will also diversify more once cross-border investment between Panama and India increases, days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s first visit to Panama. Edited excerpts: