World looks to India as global adaptation leader: UNFCCC's Simon Stiell

The last Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, was disappointing in terms of climate finance and adaptation efforts. All eyes are now on Brazil’s COP30 later this year to take on the task of mobilising climate finance, even as the US exit from the Paris Agreement and extreme weather events loom large. SIMON STIELL, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in an exclusive emailed interview with Puja Das and Shreya Jai, says adaptation will be a focus area for all nations, urges India to accelerate its clean energy efforts, lauds the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission, and highlights India’s potential to be a global example in climate action. Edited excerpts:

How crucial is COP30 in tackling climate change, especially considering the previous COP presidency’s failure to mobilise adequate funds for climate finance and 2024’s breach of the 1.5°C temperature threshold? What areas should the Brazilian presidency focus on during COP30? It’s up to the Brazilian presidency to decide what to prioritise. What I can say is that this year, every nation needs to put together a new national climate plan — known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Strong new plans are key to determining how much of the global clean energy boom — worth $2 trillion last year alone — each country can harness for its people and economy. These plans also bring vast benefits, including millions of new jobs, better health outcomes, more affordable and secure energy for all, and faster-rising living standards.

I also know our Brazilian colleagues are keen to build on the work they and India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have undertaken during their G20 presidencies to find more and improved climate finance for developing nations, unlocking the trillions needed to ensure all countries share in the immense human and economic benefits of bold climate action. Is the UNFCCC expected to advocate for adaptation strategies and the financing of these strategies at its next annual global conference? Boosting climate adaptation and resilience is central to UN Climate Change’s mission. It is unacceptable that almost half of humanity lives in climate hotspots — all in the developing world — where people are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts.

I expect a strong focus on climate adaptation at COP30 and future COPs because every nation, particularly the poorest and most vulnerable, has a stake in adaptation. At COP30, we also need to agree on and operationalise indicators for the Global Goal on Adaptation, which informs countries’ national adaptation plans and helps make them investment-ready. This year presents a huge opportunity to show that adaptation is not just vital for saving billions of lives — it also has the potential to drive transformative investments that improve communities and human lives. India is currently developing its national adaptation plan, and my discussions with the Indian government on their progress have been very encouraging, as the world looks to India as a global adaptation leader.

How many countries have submitted their next round of NDCs to date? Have the remaining countries provided submission timelines? Over 170 countries have informed us they are working on their NDCs, and the vast majority intend to submit them this year, joining those who have already done so — such as major developing economies like Brazil and major developed economies like the UK and Canada. We are receiving new NDCs on a weekly basis. These major economies submit their NDCs because they recognise how crucial they are for seizing the greatest economic and human benefits of the global clean energy boom.

What do you think of India’s current NDCs? Are there any areas where India should focus more in terms of its climate action plan? It’s up to every nation to set its course — these are nationally determined contributions, after all. However, I’d urge India to seize the incredible opportunities available. India is fast becoming a solar superpower under Prime Minister Modi, and now is the time to double down on solar and other clean energy industries to ensure its people and businesses reap even greater human and economic benefits from strong climate action. It’s also crucial, as discussed, to ensure that climate adaptation remains a priority.

India has ambitious clean energy targets, but it has not committed to reducing fossil fuel use. How does the UNFCCC view this contrarian position? Over time, I expect clean energy to displace fossil fuels because it’s cheaper and comes with a variety of other major benefits — including more secure and affordable energy for all, millions of new jobs, and much better health outcomes. The faster India transitions, the greater the human and economic benefits it will reap for its people, along with a stronger competitive advantage in the region and globally. Do you see India’s Mission LiFE and similar initiatives being adopted globally to protect the environment and promote a circular economy through the UNFCCC?