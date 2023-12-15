10-yr bond yield logs biggest weekly fall; gold set to sizzle, oil rises

Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the Interna­tional Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar. Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $77.12 a barrel at 1326 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 52 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $72.10. Both benchmarks were on course for a modest weekly gain.

Gold prices inched down on Friday but stayed on track for a weekly gain, as prospects of the US Federal Reserve lowering borro­wing costs dented the dollar and Treasury yields, boosting demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,033.29 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. However, bullion has risen 1.5 per cent so far this week. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,047.60.