10-yr bond yield logs biggest weekly fall; gold set to sizzle, oil rises

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.16 per cent, after closing the previous session at 7.19 per cent

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters

Dec 15 2023
10-yr bond yield logs biggest weekly fall 

Indian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday, with the bench­mark yield posting its biggest weekly decline in over 7 months after the US Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone at its policy meeting earlier this week. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.16 per cent, after closing the previous session at 7.19 per cent. The yield ended over 10 basis points lower for the week, its biggest decline since the week ended May 5. Meanwhile, the yield on the euro area’s bench­mark Bund dropped close to a nine-month low after weak economic data.

Gold set to sizzle, driven by weaker $

Gold prices inched down on Friday but stayed on track for a weekly gain, as prospects of the US Federal Reserve lowering borro­wing costs dented the dollar and Treasury yields, boosting demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,033.29 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. However, bullion has risen 1.5 per cent so far this week. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,047.60.

Oil prices on track for 1st weekly rise in 2 months

Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the Interna­tional Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar. Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $77.12 a barrel at 1326 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 52 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $72.10. Both benchmarks were on course for a modest weekly gain.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

