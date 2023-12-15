10-yr bond yield logs biggest weekly fall; gold set to sizzle, oil rises

Indian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest weekly decline in over 7 months after the US Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone at its policy meeting earlier this week. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.16 per cent, after closing the previous session at 7.19 per cent. The yield ended over 10 basis points lower for the week, its biggest decline since the week ended May 5. Meanwhile, the yield on the euro area’s benchmark Bund dropped close to a nine-month low after weak economic data.
Gold prices inched down on Friday but stayed on track for a weekly gain, as prospects of the US Federal Reserve lowering borrowing costs dented the dollar and Treasury yields, boosting demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,033.29 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. However, bullion has risen 1.5 per cent so far this week. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,047.60.
Oil prices on track for 1st weekly rise in 2 months
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel