13 states report higher inflation numbers; rising trend among BRICS peers

The cost of living rose 6.53 per cent in September compared to the previous year in Rajasthan, 6.49 per cent in Haryana, and 6 per cent in Karnataka, according to government data. Overall inflation in India rose 5.02 per cent for the month of September. Other states which recorded higher inflation numbers include Telangana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand. They all had between 5.07 per cent and 5.97 per cent rise in prices in September (Chart 1).
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.