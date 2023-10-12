13 states report higher inflation numbers; rising trend among BRICS peers

More than a dozen states have recorded higher inflation numbers than at the national level.



The cost of living rose 6.53 per cent in September compared to the previous year in Rajasthan, 6.49 per cent in Haryana, and 6 per cent in Karnataka, according to government data. Overall inflation in India rose 5.02 per cent for the month of September. Other states which recorded higher inflation numbers include Telangana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand. They all had between 5.07 per cent and 5.97 per cent rise in prices in September (Chart 1).



There has been a rising trend among key emerging market peers from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group. Russia recorded a 6 per cent inflation number for September compared to 5.15 per cent in August. Brazil saw inflation rise from 4.61 per cent to 5.19 per cent in the same period. China and South Africa had recorded a rise in their August inflation numbers (Chart 2).

Advanced economies like Germany have seen a slower rise in prices. Only France and the UK (as of August) have higher inflation numbers than India among the top five countries in terms of economic size, barring India and China (Chart 3).





