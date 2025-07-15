140,000 Jan Dhan accounts opened in two weeks under PMJDY drive: FinMin

About 140,000 new Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the past fortnight under the nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the finance ministry, has launched a three-month nationwide saturation campaign, effective from July 1 to September 30, 2025, to bolster the outreach of flagship schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), an official statement said.

This campaign seeks to achieve comprehensive coverage across all Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ensuring that every eligible citizen gets the intended benefits of these transformative schemes.