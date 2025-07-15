Home / Economy / News / India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to $25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion

India US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy
Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to $9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to $29.74 billion. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's goods exports to the US rose by 23.53 per cent to $8.3 billion in June while imports dipped by 10.61 per cent to about $4 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to $25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion, the data showed.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of talks for the pact.

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 17.18 per cent jump in exports from India to $1.38 billion in June and a 17.87 per cent growth in April-June to $4.4 billion.

Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to $9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to $29.74 billion.

Singapore, Germany, France, Brazil, and Korea were also among the countries which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review.

However, exports to the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Nepal, South Africa, Italy, Belgium and Malaysia declined in June.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in June declined from nations including the UAE, Russia, Iraq, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland, Australia, and Taiwan.

However, imports rose from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Issuance of preferential certificate under FTAs increases in FY25

Levy of 28% GST on online money gaming flawed, firms tell Supreme Court

Central bank expects FY26 inflation to be below 3.7%: Guv Malhotra

Isma urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

Topics :United StatesTrade exportsIndia imports

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story