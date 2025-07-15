India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

India's goods exports to the US rose by 23.53 per cent to $8.3 billion in June while imports dipped by 10.61 per cent to about $4 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.
During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to $25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion, the data showed.
The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.
India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of talks for the pact.
China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 17.18 per cent jump in exports from India to $1.38 billion in June and a 17.87 per cent growth in April-June to $4.4 billion.
Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to $9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to $29.74 billion.
Singapore, Germany, France, Brazil, and Korea were also among the countries which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review.
However, exports to the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Nepal, South Africa, Italy, Belgium and Malaysia declined in June.
On the imports front, inbound shipments in June declined from nations including the UAE, Russia, Iraq, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland, Australia, and Taiwan.
However, imports rose from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
