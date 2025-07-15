India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

India's goods exports to the US rose by 23.53 per cent to $8.3 billion in June while imports dipped by 10.61 per cent to about $4 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to $25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion, the data showed.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of talks for the pact.

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 17.18 per cent jump in exports from India to $1.38 billion in June and a 17.87 per cent growth in April-June to $4.4 billion. ALSO READ: India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to $9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to $29.74 billion. Singapore, Germany, France, Brazil, and Korea were also among the countries which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review.