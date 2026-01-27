Why the 16th Finance Commission award may not derail fiscal consolidation

As the accompanying data sheet shows, between FY05 and FY23, total transfers to states as a percentage of the gross revenue receipts of the Union government remained largely unchanged during the period. So did the share of central government schemes, at about 3 per cent of GDP, making the aggregate transfer to states about 6.5 per cent. This has recently tipped above 7 per cent, with capital expenditure support being handed out by the Centre.

The trend applied even for the 14th Finance Commission, under YV Reddy. The award of the Commission offered a substantial jump in the share of the states to 42 per cent from 32 per cent. Even though the Commission had recommended that tax devolution should remain the primary source of transfer of funds to states — the rationale being that this would increase the flow of unconditional transfers and give states more flexibility in their spending — in practice, this too was achieved by clubbing the non-plan allocation with plan funds. “The tax devolution recommended by the Commission subsumed some of the Plan transfers to States and covered both Plan and non-Plan revenue expenditure,” YV Reddy, chairman of the 14th Finance Commission, noted in the book Indian Fiscal Federalism, which he co-authored with GR Reddy and Chakraborty.