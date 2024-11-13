Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana's per capita income at Rs 3 lakh, but 70% are below poverty line

Haryana's per capita income at Rs 3 lakh, but 70% are below poverty line

Data shows that around 7.5 million people have fallen into poverty in the past two years. However, this figure may not fully reflect Haryana's poverty situation due to registration limitations

A view of the 19-kilometre elevated Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Monday. This will reduce the commute between Dwarka and Gurgaon to 20 minutes.
Haryana’s per capita income is reflective of the state's relative economic strength, particularly within its agrarian base. | Representational
Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
In its recently released 2023-24 economic survey, the Haryana government reports that the state’s per capita income stands at Rs 2,96,592, exceeding the national average of Rs 1,72,276. This figure underscores Haryana’s relative economic strength, particularly within its agrarian base.
 
On similar lines, a recent paper by members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal and Akanksha Arora, indicates Haryana’s per capita income at 176.8 per cent of the national figure – the fourth-highest in the nation.
 
However, according to data from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department of Haryana, a total of 19,890,964 people – around 71 per cent of the state’s 2.8 crore population – figure below the Poverty Line (BPL) bracket. Household income is capped at Rs1,80,000 for BPL by Haryana government. 
 
The highest number of BPL population of Haryana lives in:
 
Faridabad > 1,429,691
 
Hisar > 1,355,505

Mewat > 1,349,804
 
Karnal > 1,185,310
 
Sirsa > 1,067,556
 
Sonipat > 1,056,943
 
Panipat > 1,053,612
 
Jind > 1,045,581
 
Yamunanagar > 1,015,607
 
and Palwal > 1,014,731.
 
Increase in BPL population
 
According to data available with the Aadhar-enabled Public Distribution System of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, a total of 267,693 people have become new entrants under BPL in 13 days of November 2024 alone. This marks an increase of 812,198 compared to September’s figure of 19,078,766. In 2024 alone (till Nov 13), around 2.02 million people are newly added to the BPL category. In December 2022, the department listed around 12.4 million people, or 44 percent of the state’s population, were classified as poor. Over the past two years, this number has grown, with an additional 7.5 million people now living in poverty.
 
Easy entry into BPL category
 
Analysts point out that the latest data may not depict the exact picture of Haryana’s poverty scenario. The reason lies in the registration process. BPL cards in Haryana are issued based on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). PPP is a family ID card, containing a unique eight-digit number. The card contains details of the family such as the head of the family, name of family members, their age, income etc. A PPP holder is required to provide ‘self-certification’ of the household income. For BPL cards, the income is pegged at Rs 1,80,000 per year per family. Analysts point out that the declared income under PPP is never certified or cross-checked at the government level.
 
Benefits under BPL
 
Like any other state, Haryana offers several welfare schemes for people below the poverty line. The state offers 5 kg of foodgrains per person (free of cost), 2 litres of subsidised mustard oil, and 1 kg sugar at Rs 13.5 to BPL cardholders. According to a report by The Tribune, the state ‘distributes an estimated 10 lakh quintals of grain free of cost every month’. Recently, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has also announced 100 square yard plots for BPL families living in rural areas. Experts highlight the need to rectify the discrepancies in the BPL system through proper official checks. 
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

