25% US tariff may affect Iran's Chennai Petroleum Corp dividend claims

CPCL is already in the process of foraying into the fuel retail business, as a strategy to insulate itself from crude price uncertainties.
It has taken a licence for around 300 outlets with an investment of around ₹400 crore, and the outlets will be spread pan-India. To start with, they will be across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh. The retail outlets will have a separate brand, logo, and service concept.
In the full 2024–25 financial year, crude oil processing at 10.45 million tonnes (Mt) was lower than the 11.642 Mt processed in the previous year.