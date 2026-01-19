SME chatroom: Para 4.15 of FTP vs ANF 7A - Procedure defeats policy intent

We have obtained advance authorisation for deemed exports, under which, we intend to import duty free, only 2 of our 4 inputs. We have already paid imported stocks of the other 2 inputs. Can we claim drawback of the duty paid on the inputs under Para 4.15 of FTP?

?- For claim of duty drawback, the application form ANF-7A requires you to give a declaration prescribed at Annexure-II of the said form ANF-7A stating “we also certify that we have not issued any Advance Authorisation/Duty Free Import Authorisation in respect of the aforesaid supply of goods and have not availed any benefit thereon”. In my opinion, such a declaration should be called for only where the claims for drawback are all industry rates, and not where claims in accordance with the said Para 4.15. I think DGFT should look into the matter and clarify the matter, as the benefits given by the FTP are being denied through a declaration prescribed in the drawback application form.