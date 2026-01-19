Commerce dept pushing for major tweaks in SEZ norms to counter US tariffs

The commerce department is pushing for major changes to the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) norms to cushion the impact of the steep 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian imports, according to three people aware of the matter.

If implemented, the changes could make it easier for SEZ units to sell goods in the domestic market, receive payments for domestic services in Indian currency, and simplify compliance norms, among other things.

An overhaul of the existing two-decade-old law governing SEZs has been under discussion for almost four years. But, the latest push comes at a time when tariffs have adversely affected these units since August.

The final decision on the proposals would be taken by the finance ministry, which will also consider whether these reforms could be a part of the upcoming Union Budget.

Over a third of India’s outbound shipments from SEZ units are exported to the US. In September, merchandise exports from SEZs to the US contracted 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.46 billion, according to data collated by Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES).

The finance ministry and the commerce ministry did not respond to the queries sent by Business Standard.