50,000 cases to be taken up for GST audit in FY24, says CBIC chairman

“We did about 30,000 GST audits (in 2022-23) pertaining to FY21 and FY22 at the central level. We detected tax evasion worth about Rs 17,000 crore at the end of the financial year 2022-23, and have made recoveries of about 18 per cent or Rs 3,060 crore so far,” the CBIC chief said. The recovery figure is likely to increase as there are “some spillovers which we are expected to conclude in the ongoing financial year”, he added.

The indirect tax administration has shortlisted 50,000 fresh cases that will be taken up for goods and services tax (GST) auditing in the current financial year as part of efforts to increase compliance and widen the tax base, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri said in an interview at his office here.