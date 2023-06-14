Home / Economy / News / Monitor tur prices, take action against violators of stock limit: Centre

Monitor tur prices, take action against violators of stock limit: Centre

On June 2, the government imposed stock limits on tur and urad till October 31 to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, besides improving affordability to the consumers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Monitor tur prices, take action against violators of stock limit: Centre

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday directed the state governments to continuously monitor the prices of tur and urad and take action on those violating the stock limit order.

This was conveyed in a meeting -- chaired by Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry -- to review stock disclosure of tur and urad, and the implementation of stock limits by the state governments.

The representatives of the State Food and Civil Supplies Departments, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs) were present at the meeting.

"In the meeting, the state governments have been asked to continuously monitor the prices and verify the stock positions of stock-holding entities and take strict action on those who violated the stock limits order," an official statement said.

The retail prices, quantities of stocks disclosed by various stock-holding entities and stocks in the CWC and SWC warehouses in respect of tur and urad were reviewed in the meeting.

The action taken by states to verify the mismatches between quantities pledged by market players with banks, quantities declared on the stock disclosure portal and the enforcement of stock limits were also discussed with the states.

"Further, CWC and SWCs were asked to furnish details of tur and urad stocks in their respective warehouses, on a regular basis," the statement said.

On June 2, the government imposed stock limits on tur and urad till October 31 to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, besides improving affordability to the consumers.

A stock limit of 200 tonne was imposed on wholesalers; 5 tonne on retailers; 5 tonne at each retail outlet and 200 tonne at the depot of big chain retailers. In the case of millers, the stock limit was the last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

The order has also made it mandatory for these entities to declare the stock position on the portal https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp.

The stock limit order was the culmination of various steps taken by the government to ensure affordable tur and urad dals are available to consumers.

It was in March, the consumer affairs ministry had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Khare to monitor the stock of tur held by entities like importers, millers, stockists, traders etc in close coordination with state governments.

A series of meetings were held with the state governments, importers, millers and organised retail chains to cooperate towards ensuring the affordability of the pulses for the consumers. The ministry had also deputed 12 senior officers to visit various places in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to take stock of ground reality.

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Tur, urad, masur: Tracking pulses as India preps for kharif season

Centre continues to monitor tur, urad dal stocks; team to visit states

Govt imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till October to check hoarding

India's pulses market hots up after arrival of new tur, early chana crops

GTRI calls for simplifying PLI scheme, cautions against misuse by industry

G20 SAIs agree to cooperate to meet challenges of auditing blue economy, AI

India considers lithium mining royalty at 3% of London Metal Exchange price

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das named 'Governor of the Year' in London

India to overtake China in oil demand growth by 2027: IEA report

Topics :tur daalUrad priceCentre

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story