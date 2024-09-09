Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / 54th GST Council meet: New GoM to look into rate on life, health insurance

54th GST Council meet: New GoM to look into rate on life, health insurance

The issue of taxation of insurance premiums had figured in Parliament discussions with Opposition members demanding that health and life insurance premiums be exempt from the GST

Finance Ministry Press Conference, GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the press conference after the GST Council meet | Credit: X/@FinMinIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 8:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GST Council headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday decided to set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) on reducing tax rate on life and health insurance and cut GST on cancer drugs and namkeens.

Briefing reporters on the outcome of the 54th GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said it has decided to have a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the GST rate on life and health insurance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The GoM will be headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is currently heading the panel on GST rate rationalisation.

Sitharaman said that new members would be joining the GoM to look into GST on health insurance.

 

The GoM will be submitting its report by October end, she said.

The issue of taxation of insurance premiums had figured in Parliament discussions with Opposition members demanding that health and life insurance premiums be exempt from the GST. Even Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote to Sitharaman on the issue.

More From This Section

Premium

Market expects MPC to implement cumulative 50 bps rate cut by March 2025

India fine tuning FTAs with countries to suit domestic industry: Prasada

GST Council moves closer to reducing GST on life, health insurance premiums

Agrochemicals export likely to touch Rs 80,000 cr in 4 yrs: ACFI-EY report

Inflation likely held below RBI's target at 3.5% again in Aug, finds survey

Sitharaman in her reply to a discussion on the Finance Bill had said that 75 per cent of the GST collected goes to states and the Opposition members should ask their state finance ministers to bring the proposal at the GST Council.

The GST Council in its meeting on Monday also decided to cut tax rates on cancer drugs to 5 per cent from 12 per cent and namkeens from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

Sitharaman further said that a GoM will also be constituted to deal with the issue concerning compensation cess which will cease after March 2026.

The Council also deliberated on the GoM's status report on rate rationalisation and online gaming.

The minister further said that a committee of secretaries headed by Additional Secretary (Revenue) will be formed on the IGST which is currently facing a negative balance. It will look into ways to retrieve the money from states.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oppn-ruled states to build pressure for fair share in 16 Finance Commission

Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

To boost capex, FinMin relaxes norms for expenditure exceeding Rs 500 cr

Finance ministry to sell 6.78% stake in GIC Re for Rs 4,700 crore

FinMin to develop climate finance taxonomy in 6-10 months: DEA secy

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinistryGST council meetingGST cutsHealth Insurance

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story