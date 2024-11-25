7% workforce growth expected in H2 driven by logistics, e-comm: Report

With 59 per cent of employers planning to increase headcount in October-March FY25, 7.1 per cent workforce growth is expected during the period, driven by logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors, a report said.

According to TeamLease Services 'Employment Outlook Report for October 2024 to March 2025', an additional 22 per cent will maintain their current staffing levels.

The report is based on primary and secondary research, taking inputs from 1,307 employers across 23 industries in 20 cities.

These findings reveal a dynamic hiring landscape where industry-specific demands and macroeconomic factors are significantly shaping employment trends, the report added.

This growth will mainly be driven by sectors including logistics, EV & EV infrastructure, agriculture and agrochemicals, and e-commerce, which are heavily investing in infrastructure and technological advancements, it said.

Logistics, for instance, stands out with a 14.2 per cent net employment change, as 69 per cent of companies in the sector look to increase headcount.

This growth is attributed to the sector's adoption of 5G logistics, green supply chain initiatives, and benefits from National Logistics Policy implementations, it noted.

Logistics is followed by EV and EV Infrastructure (12.1 per cent), agriculture and agrochemicals (10.5 per cent), and e-commerce and tech startups (8.9 per cent), where startups are capitalising on AI-enabled customer insights, Web 3.0 applications, and seasonal demand from the festive period, it said.

As technology continues to evolve, the automotive industry is also seeing 8.5 per cent growth, spurred by integrated smart technologies, while the retail sector's 8.2 per cent growth reflects the popularity of hyperlocal deliveries and smart-store concepts.

The report further said that cities like Coimbatore (24.6 per cent) and Gurugram (22.6 per cent) are becoming job hubs, representing a decentralisation of employment opportunities beyond traditional metros.

While Bengaluru (53.1 per cent), Mumbai (50.2 per cent), and Hyderabad (48.2 per cent) remained central employment anchors with high workforce demand, demand in cities like Coimbatore, Gurugram, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Nagpur signals a broader spread of job growth across India, reinforcing the appeal of smaller cities as viable alternatives for job seekers and companies alike, it added.

According to the report, major economic initiatives are also shaping workforce expansion. Policies such as the Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which are projected to add USD 60 billion to India's economy by 2025, are creating high-skill roles in technology and R&D.

Meanwhile, National Industrial Corridors aim to generate 1 million direct jobs and 3 million indirect jobs in manufacturing and logistics. The semiconductor mission seeks to add 80,000 jobs by 2025 through an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, underscoring India's drive toward high-tech manufacturing.

"The employment landscape is increasingly shaped by technology and policy-driven shifts. Our latest findings underscore the diversity in job growth across India, from established urban hubs to emerging cities, and reveal a workforce that is evolving rapidly to meet demands in sectors like logistics, EV, and tech startups," TeamLease Staffing CEO Kartik Narayan said.

As companies embrace flexible staffing models, digital skill sets such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and cloud technology are not only in demand but essential for maintaining a competitive edge in today's economy, he noted.