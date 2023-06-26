A crude shock from Moscow: Testing times for India's energy security

Civil war in Russia was averted after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Putin, prevailed upon Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, which supplies private armies to nations to fight wars including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. An uneasy truce prevails in Russia after Prigozhin marched into a border city and took control. Reports said that he was just 300 kilometres from Moscow when Lukashenko managed to convince him to scrap the advance and move to Belarus, in return for the Kremlin removing treason charges.

These are testing times for India’s energy security. Nearly one of two barrels of crude oil imported into the country comes from Russia — the highest ever for any crude-supplying nation — a country that after last week’s mutiny by a close associate of President Vladimir Putin looks increasingly unstable to be reliant on for large purchases of oil.