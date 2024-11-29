A look back at RBI Governor tenures as Shaktikanta Das' term nears end

The government is yet to decide on the reappointment of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, whose current term ends on December 10. Das will chair the last MPC meeting of his current term next week, scheduled for December 4-6. Das, first appointed in 2018 for a three-year term, was granted an extension in 2021 for another three years. Das is the longest-serving governor in seven decades. Below is a list of RBI governors over the past two decades, their appointment announcements, and dates of joining.