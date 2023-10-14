Home / Economy / News / ADB joins hand with Bengal govt to study economic corridors' development

ADB joins hand with Bengal govt to study economic corridors' development

The study aims at "strategising economic development across the nodes of Andal-Panagarh, Kharagapur-Goaltore-Salboni and growth centres such as Siliguri, Dankuni and Kalyani

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has joined hands with the West Bengal government to undertake a study for the development of state economic corridors, a government statement said on Friday.

The ADB is "keen to support the projects with technical expertise and funding", it said.

The government, in the statement, said the study aims at "strategising economic development across the nodes of Andal-Panagarh, Kharagapur-Goaltore-Salboni and growth centres such as Siliguri, Dankuni and Kalyani with urban-industriallogistics-skills-energy-social sector convergence".

The ADB has worked on a number of landmark projects, including the East Coast Economic Corridor and the Bangladesh Corridor study, it said.

During the day, a stakeholder consultation meeting was held by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi with key industries on the Industrial and Economic Corridor Project.

Senior representatives from ADB, consulting firm Deloitte, industry body FICCI and various businesses of the industrial parks along the identified corridors attended the meeting.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced the Industrial and Economic Corridor Policy and that the government plans to develop and upgrade three corridors -- DankuniKalyani, Tajpur-Raghunathpur and Dankuni-Jhargram -- in south Bengal, and another from Panagarh to Cooch Behar covering north Bengal districts.

"The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has joined hands with the Government of West Bengal to undertake study and development of the state economic corridors," the statement said.

The industry and logistics sector representatives welcomed the government initiatives and suggested some interventions to boost the economic and industrial corridor.

The corridors will be developed through the land availability portal and will generate huge employment opportunities across West Bengal, the statement added.

The corridors are expected to attract significant investment and create new jobs in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and tourism, an official said.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

Govt looking at eligibility criteria for direct overseas listing of firms

Over 1.94 million new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in August

Imports from Russia up 67% in Apr-Sep on higher shipments of oil: Govt data

Govt extends 20% tax on exports of parboiled rice until March 2024

Export contraction narrows in September; govt sees 'green shoots'

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeAsian Development BankWest Bengaleconomic corridors

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story