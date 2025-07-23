Home / Economy / News / ADB lowers India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, cites impact of US tariffs

ADB lowers India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, cites impact of US tariffs

Country will continue to be one of the fastest-growing major economies, it says

India’s GDP growth for 2026–27 (FY27) has been revised downwards to 6.7 per cent from the April 2025 projection of 6.8 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised downwards India’s growth forecast for FY26 to 6.5 per cent from the earlier 6.7 per cent in its latest July 2025 report, citing the effects of US tariff policies. India will continue to be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, ADB said.
 
“This revision is primarily due to the impact of US baseline tariffs and associated policy uncertainty. In addition to the effects of lower global growth and the direct impact of additional US tariffs on Indian exports, heightened policy uncertainty may affect investment flows,” the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook July 2025.
 
Despite these factors, India’s economic activity is robust, with domestic consumption set to grow strongly on the back of a revival of rural demand. Services and agriculture sectors are expected to be key drivers of growth, the latter supported by a forecast of above-normal monsoon rains. 
 
ADB revised India’s inflation forecast for FY26 downward to 3.8 per cent, reflecting a faster-than-expected decline in food prices due to improved agricultural production. The FY27 inflation forecast is unchanged.
 
India’s gross domestic product growth for FY27 was revised downwards to 6.7 per cent, from the April 2025 projection of 6.8 per cent.
 
ADB said the improvement in growth projection compared to FY26 was on account of rising investments under the assumption of reduced policy uncertainty. Favourable financial conditions backed by recent reductions of the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio by the monetary authorities would also aid growth.
 

