Home / Economy / News / India ratifies trade deal with EFTA, eyes boost in exports, investment

India ratifies trade deal with EFTA, eyes boost in exports, investment

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of $100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
The two sides signed the agreement on March 10, 2024. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Tuesday submitted the ratification document of the free trade agreement with the four-European nation bloc EFTA to Norway.

The pact, officially dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), will be implemented from October 1, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said on Saturday.

"India deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the TEPA between India and EFTA today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, which is the depository entity of TEPA," according to a post by the Indian Embassy in Norway on X.

The two sides signed the agreement on March 10, 2024.

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of $100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products, such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds, at lower or zero duties.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Govt does not foresee revenue shortfall, aims to achieve deficit target'

India needs $2.4 trn to build climate-resilient infra by 2050: World Bank

IMF's Gita Gopinath to return to Harvard University at end of August

Few tariff exclusions in India-UK free trade agreement, says MEA

Delhi govt's new industrial policy to push improved land use, infra upgrade

Topics :NorwayEuropeTrade deal

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story