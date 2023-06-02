Agriculture, fisheries subsidies on agenda at WTO meet in Paris next week

Government officials said the meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting in Paris. The 13th ministerial conference (MC 13) will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February 2024. But next week’s meeting, though informal in nature, will be the right platform for countries to discuss some priorities for the next ministerial, they said.

India is gearing up for a meeting with some of the trade ministers of World Trade Organization (WTO) member nations next week in Paris, where there could be discussions on crucial issues such as the public stockholding matter in agriculture, fisheries subsidies as well as WTO reforms.