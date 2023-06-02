India is taking its place on global economic map due to Modi: Rajnath Singh



He said that until the 17th century, India had a strong economy, constituting over a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), but it lost its glory due to a weak military and political slavery. Addressing an event in Delhi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is not an emerging but a resurgent power, which is regaining its place on the global economic map under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“A strong military not only secures the borders, but also protects the culture and economy of a country. The goal is to build a strong, self-reliant and prosperous nation, which caters to its own needs as well as the requirements of friendly countries. It is time to re-establish India as a global superpower,” the defence minister said. Rajnath Singh stated that efforts were being made to create a strong, and tech-savvy armed forces on the back of a robust defence industry.



The defence minister said that a number of reforms, including direct tax reform and Good and Services tax (GST), were undertaken by the government to ease the economic growth of the country. He stated that investment firm Morgan Stanley recently said that India will be the third-largest economy by 2027. He called it as a testament to the growth of the Indian economy in recent years.



"The government is focusing on all sectors, including health, education, and border development to realise Narendra Modi's vision", he added. He added that steps are being taken to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in making weapons. "Over Rs one trillion defence production and defence exports of almost Rs 16,000 crore in FY23 are proof of the massive growth of this sector", Rajnath SIngh said, adding that the defence R&D and manufacturing sector has witnessed a significant increase in the number of start-ups.