Home / Economy / News / AIIB sees India exposure rising to $20 billion over next five years

AIIB sees India exposure rising to $20 billion over next five years

Vice President for Investment Solutions Ajay Bhushan Pandey said AIIB plans to increase annual lending to about USD 17 billion over the next few years, up from the present USD 10 billion

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
India is the second-largest shareholder in AIIB, which was established in 2016 and currently has 320 projects across 38 countries, Vice President for Investment Solutions Ajay Bhushan Pandey added.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multilateral lender AIIB's exposure to India may grow to reach $20 billion over the next five years from the present $12 billion, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has asked all potential borrowers to undertake an exercise to list out a pipeline of possible projects which it can lend to, its Vice President for Investment Solutions Ajay Bhushan Pandey told reporters here.

"The $12 billion India exposure can become $20 billion in the next 4-5 years," said Pandey, a career bureaucrat who joined the bank post-retirement, on the sidelines of a FICCI industry event here.

He said AIIB plans to increase annual lending to about $17 billion over the next few years, up from the present $10 billion.

"We about $2-3 billion of the additional $7 billion can come to India (annually)," Pandey said, noting that India is already the largest borrower in its $ 60 billion portfolio.

India is the second-largest shareholder in AIIB, which was established in 2016 and currently has 320 projects across 38 countries, he added.

"We want to pass on the maximum benefits to India and Maharashtra in specific, given the huge infrastructure investment needs in the country," Pandey said, ahead of his scheduled meeting with state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Declining to specify the projects where it plans to commit resources, Pandey said AIIB will be happy to finance dams, data centres, IT parks, manufacturing parks, water, waste and waste-to-power projects. The exact details of the projects have to come from the borrower, he maintained.

Pandey, an IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, is leading a 13-member team of AIIB that has already met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials from various ministries.

The team will also meet the newly created Development Finance Institution (DFI), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), during its Mumbai visit, he added.

AIIB could co-lend with NaBFID, provide loan guarantees, or offer takeout financing, Pandey said, adding that the multilateral bank can take long-term exposures of up to 30 years, while domestic institutions can focus on short-term lending.

He also urged borrowers to build transaction advisory capabilities as part of project development.

When asked about geopolitical developments and the impact he sees on AIIB, Pandey exuded confidence that it will not be impacted by any events.

"We are a professionally run entity, and confident of not being impacted by the geopolitical churn. Over the last ten years, there has been a big churn on the geopolitical front, but we have continued with our lending operations and grown our book to $ 60 billion," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

India to safeguard national interests, says Piyush Goyal on US tariffs

India's rice exports to stay resilient despite US tariff: Exporters' body

US announces 50% tariff on copper; to have limited impact on India

Global gold demand rises 3% on stronger investment flows, says WGC

Topics :AIIBIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story