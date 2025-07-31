Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

India’s economic data tells a different story
Numbers game: India
- Nominal GDP tripled to ₹331.03 trillion in 2024–25 from ₹106.57 trillion in 2014–15
- Real GDP grew by 6.5 per cent in 2024–25; nominal GDP rose by 9.9 per cent
- Real GVA increased by 6.4 per cent; nominal GVA by 9.5 per cent
- Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) rose by 7.3 per cent, reaching its highest share of GDP (61.8 per cent) since 2002–03
- Cumulative FDI inflows reached ₹89.85 trillion ($1.05 trillion) by December 2024 — nearly twenty times higher than in FY01
- Total exports surged to $825 billion in 2024–25 from $468 billion in 2013–14
- Merchandise exports grew to $437.42 billion from $310 billion
- Services exports more than doubled to $387 billion from $158 billion
Numbers game: Russia
- GDP (2023): 156.4 trillion (local currency)
- Per capita GDP: 1.08 million (local currency)
- GDP growth (real): 5.9 per cent
- Inflation (CPI): 7.4 per cent
- Industrial production index (2023): 104.1 per cent
- Mining and quarrying: 32.0 per cent
- Trade: 13.7 per cent
- Manufacturing: 12.4 per cent
India–Russia trade has reached historic highs
Crude oil ties between India and Russia remain strong
US tariffs could dent India’s growth outlook
