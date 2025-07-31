India to safeguard national interests, says Piyush Goyal on US tariffs

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government would take “all necessary steps to safeguard and advance our national interests” following the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Indian imports.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all exports from India to the United States, starting August 1. This move also includes a penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian military and energy equipment.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Goyal updated the House on the state of India-US trade relations and negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Tariff rollout and deferral timeline The minister informed Parliament that the baseline tariff of 10 per cent came into effect on April 5, 2025. While the additional country-specific duty was initially scheduled to be implemented from April 9, it was deferred on April 10 for 90 days, and later extended until August 1, 2025. ' “These developments are being assessed carefully. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is in active consultation with exporters and industry stakeholders to understand their concerns and formulate an appropriate response,” Goyal told the House. Goyal said that India and the US have been engaged in structured negotiations for a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade Agreement since March 2025, aiming to conclude the first phase by Fall 2025. The first physical meeting took place on March 29, 2025, in New Delhi, where both sides finalised the Terms of Reference for the talks.

"Four rounds of physical negotiations have taken place, two each in New Delhi and Washington, DC, in addition to several virtual discussions," Goyal said. Goyal hails India's growth story Reaffirming confidence in India's economic growth, Goyal said that the government remains committed to protecting the interests of farmers, MSMEs, exporters, and industries. "In less than a decade, India has emerged from being part of the 'Fragile Five' economies to becoming the fastest-growing major economy in the world," he said. He credited this transformation to reforms and the efforts of India's entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and farmers. "India has risen from being the 11th-largest economy to among the top five. It is expected that within a few years, we will become the third-largest economy in the world."