Home / Economy / News / India to safeguard national interests, says Piyush Goyal on US tariffs

India to safeguard national interests, says Piyush Goyal on US tariffs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India is assessing impact of Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff and will take all steps to protect exporters, MSMEs, farmers, and national interests

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/Sansad TV)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government would take “all necessary steps to safeguard and advance our national interests” following the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Indian imports. 
This comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all exports from India to the United States, starting August 1. This move also includes a penalty for India’s continued purchases of Russian military and energy equipment. 
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Goyal updated the House on the state of India-US trade relations and negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).   
 

Tariff rollout and deferral timeline

The minister informed Parliament that the baseline tariff of 10 per cent came into effect on April 5, 2025. While the additional country-specific duty was initially scheduled to be implemented from April 9, it was deferred on April 10 for 90 days, and later extended until August 1, 2025.  '
“These developments are being assessed carefully. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is in active consultation with exporters and industry stakeholders to understand their concerns and formulate an appropriate response,” Goyal told the House. 
Goyal said that India and the US have been engaged in structured negotiations for a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade Agreement since March 2025, aiming to conclude the first phase by Fall 2025. The first physical meeting took place on March 29, 2025, in New Delhi, where both sides finalised the Terms of Reference for the talks. 
“Four rounds of physical negotiations have taken place, two each in New Delhi and Washington, DC, in addition to several virtual discussions,” Goyal said.   
 

Goyal hails India’s growth story

Reaffirming confidence in India’s economic growth, Goyal said that the government remains committed to protecting the interests of farmers, MSMEs, exporters, and industries. “In less than a decade, India has emerged from being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies to becoming the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” he said. 
He credited this transformation to reforms and the efforts of India’s entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and farmers. “India has risen from being the 11th-largest economy to among the top five. It is expected that within a few years, we will become the third-largest economy in the world.” 
Goyal said that international organisations now view India as a “bright spot” in the global economy, contributing nearly 16 per cent to global growth. The government has steadily boosted exports and signed trade deals with partners such as the UAE, UK, Australia, and the EFTA nations, he added.
 

Focus on agriculture and development goals

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to Indian agriculture. “We are continuously working for the welfare of our farmers and Indian agriculture, to ensure food security and overall prosperity,” he said. 
Goyal said that the government is confident in India’s continued high-growth path. “We will continue our fast-paced journey towards the goal of a developed India by 2047, with inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

India's rice exports to stay resilient despite US tariff: Exporters' body

US announces 50% tariff on copper; to have limited impact on India

Global gold demand rises 3% on stronger investment flows, says WGC

Indian importers ramping up oil purchases ahead of festival season: IVPA

Topics :Piyush GoyalDonald TrumpUS India relations Trump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story